Protect Our Winters imploring people to vote in November

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Protect Our Winters is a non-profit, created to mobilize people and slow down climate change.

"Clean air, clean water and a healthy planet for future generations is something that as a country, we should all be able to agree on," said founder Jeremy Jones.

Jones, a Truckee resident, has made his career with the outdoors. He is a renowned back-country snowboarder; named the Big Mountain Rider of the Year ten times. And now he’s trying to protect those areas that made him so famous.

"Start thinking about the planet we're handing to the kids and the life that they're coming up with," continued Jones. " And for me, I have two kids. It's like I need to do everything I can, I need to be able to look at my kids and go we rose to the occasion. I did everything I could to leave you the opportunities that I've had."

That’s why he started Protect Our Winters back in 2007, with the goal of getting people to vote for the politicians that promise to protect our outdoors. They’ve identified 50 million people in the U.S. who identify as outdoor enthusiasts; those who like to ski, snowboard, hike, fish, climb, run and hunt. And if those people voted in their own interest, they could become the ultimate swing state in the upcoming election.

“No snow means no water for crops,” said Jones. “And the ripple effects of not having snow on forest fires, on our crops, on our drinking water is felt by everyone in the world.”

POW stresses that combating climate change should not be a partisan issue, since it effects everyone, regardless of political leanings or ideologies.

"The reality is, we are all in this together," added Jones. "This is the issue of our time. Help get climate champions elected."

Protect Our Winters is providing ballot guides on the issues at stake in November. They’re are asking people to make a plan to vote, since so many Americans typically sit out elections altogether. If you want more information on their mission, click on the link below.

