Advertisement

Mountain West cancels fall sports season as COVID-19 cripples college sports

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:14 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Mountain West Conference) - The Mountain West has announced the indefinite postponement of all scheduled fall sports contests and MW championship events in response to ongoing challenges with the effective mitigation and management of the COVID-19 virus in conjunction with athletic competition. The MW Board of Directors prioritized the physical and mental health and well-being of the Conference’s student-athletes and overall campus communities in its decision – as it has done throughout the course of the pandemic.

The fall sports affected by today’s decision include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball (with the exception of the unique circumstances involved with the military service academies). Last week, the league announced that all fall competition in the sports of men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s tennis, women’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, softball and baseball was canceled. At this time, there are ongoing discussions regarding the status of winter sports. 

The Mountain West will begin to explore the feasibility of rescheduling fall sports competition, including the possibility of those sports competing in the spring, and develop options for consideration. Athletically-related activities and training opportunities for enrolled student-athletes will also be evaluated consistent with NCAA legislation and guidance, as well as state, local and campus parameters.”Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our students, student-athletes, coaches, faculty, staff and overall communities,” said Dr. Mary Papazian, President at San José State University and Chair of the MW Board of Directors. “Through the hard work of many over the past several months, the Conference made every effort to create an opportunity for our student-athletes to compete, and we empathize with the disappointment this creates for everyone associated with our programs. The best interests of our students and student-athletes remain our focus and we will persist in our efforts to forge a viable and responsible path forward.”

”Since the start of the pandemic, our membership and staff have been working diligently to prepare for a fall sports season,” said MW Commissioner Craig Thompson. “We were hopeful we could carefully and responsibly conduct competition as originally scheduled with essential protocols in place. However, numerous external factors and unknowns outside our control made this difficult decision necessary. I fully understand the impact of this outcome on our student- athletes, coaches, administrators and staff who work so hard daily to play the sports we all love, and I share in their disappointment. We will continue to navigate this pandemic together, overcome the obstacles and return to intercollegiate athletics at the earliest opportunity.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mountain West shuts down fall season with others expected to follow

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Reno man waiting for U.I. benefits

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Noah Bond
“I’m at my wits’ end. I don’t know what else to do without going down to DETR and marching out in front with a sign,” Davis.

News

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: 7 hours ago
T-Storm activity will start in the Sierra and then move east into central Nevada on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Watch for gusty wind, lightning, downpours, and hail with storms. Skies will clear from west to east on Wednesday, with a drier pattern for the rest of the week. Expect temperatures around average for mid-August. A few T-storms area possible again over the weekend. -Jeff

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 43 new cases, 66 recoveries

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The death toll remains at 120.

Latest News

Sports

Mountain West officially cancels fall sports

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The Mountain West is exploring the possibility of playing fall sports in the spring.

Crime

Suspect sought in string of vandalism at Republican Party HQ in Carson City

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The sheriff’s office said the suspect spray painted graffiti on the building and also cut the building’s American flag almost in half

News

Reno Police arrest four men for soliciting sex

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The sting involved a woman detective.

News

New suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run on Battle Born Way

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
Juan Guerrero, 25, is facing several charges including open murder

KOLO Cares

Crews taking down Space Whale from City Plaza

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The city said the de-installation process is expected to finish on or around Friday, August 28.

Fire

North Fire fully contained at 6,882 acres

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The fire started Aug. 2.