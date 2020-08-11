Angie Taylor to speak at National Democratic Convention

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Angie Taylor says she met former Vice President Joe Biden during the Nevada Caucus season earlier this year. She says she was struck by his enthusiasm over her serving on the Washoe County School Board.

“He said, I really think that is the most important position there is. And I liked that,” says Taylor.

But what she and the candidate talked about as well, the Affordable Care Act. A program she feels passionately about because she is a breast cancer survivor.

“When you get in that community of cancer fighters you meet other people,” says Taylor.” And my care was different from those who didn’t have care or had care that was lacking because of the cuts that were beginning to happen. I got to see the importance of that. And you should not have better care because you have a better job,” she says.

You can catch Taylor in a political commercial for Biden addressing the ACA on Facebook.

She says she was contacted a couple of weeks ago to deliver a speech about her cancer experience and what health care coverage means. That speech was recorded she says and will be played during the mostly virtual National Democratic Convention in Milwaukee Wisconsin.

She is honored to tell her story and why she supports Joe Biden she says. We’ll let you know what time it will air next week.

