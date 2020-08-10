Advertisement

Suspect sought in string of vandalism at Republican Party HQ in Carson City

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect who vandalized the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Republican Party Headquarters on California Street.

It happened Monday, August 10, 2020 around 1:45 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect spray painted graffiti on the building and also cut the building’s American flag almost in half.

Authorities believe the same suspect also vandalized the the building back on July 30, 2020 and poured an unknown substance on the front doors of the building.

The sheriff’s office said there were additional incidents on July 21 when the Republican Party’s original American flag was vandalized with paint, and on June 15 when graffiti was spray painted on the building.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office Dispatch (775) 887-2677, Investigation Division, Detective Sam Hatley (775) 283-7852, Investigations Lt. Daniel Gonzales (775) 283-7850 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.

