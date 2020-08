Sources: Big Ten votes to cancel football season

(Gray News) - College football’s 2020 season was cast into doubt Monday as the Detroit Free Press reported that the Big Ten had voted to cancel fall sports because of the pandemic.

But a few hours later a Big Ten spokesman told Peter Thamel with Yahoo Sports that no vote had been taken.

Just got a text from a Big Ten spokesman. "No vote has been held by our presidents and chancellors." Hence, the Big Ten watch continues. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 10, 2020

In the Free Press report, the newspaper cited multiple people with knowledge of the decision who said the Sunday vote by school presidents was 12-2 to call off fall sports.

Sportscaster Dan Patrick said on his radio show Monday that Nebraska and Iowa were the only schools that voted to play.

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow... The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season.



Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

Sources told the Free Press that a formal announcement from the Big Ten is expected Tuesday.

As momentum seemed to build against holding fall sports, President Trump called on schools to hold fall sports, retweeting a post from Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled,” he said.

The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

The Mid-American Conference on Saturday became the first league competing at college football’s highest level to cancel its fall season because of COVID-19 concerns.

.@NicoleAuerbach joined @BTNDaveRevsine to share what she knows about the developments since last week's 2020 schedule release: pic.twitter.com/K8W8ggUryY — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 10, 2020

