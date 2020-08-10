Advertisement

Search on for woman in destruction of property investigation

Police are trying to identify the woman who they say damaged equipment and a vehicle at the Nugget Casino.
Police are trying to identify the woman who they say damaged equipment and a vehicle at the Nugget Casino.(Sparks Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:20 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for the woman who they said caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to equipment at the Nugget Casino.

It happened in the early morning hours on July 14, 2020.

Police say the suspect also damaged a vehicle in the parking garage.

Security had contact with the suspect before they knew of the damage, and she had identified herself as “Jessica.”

Police are asking anyone who can identify the woman to contact them at (775) 353-2225 or call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

