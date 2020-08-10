Search on for woman in destruction of property investigation

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for the woman who they said caused several thousand dollars worth of damage to equipment at the Nugget Casino.

It happened in the early morning hours on July 14, 2020.

Police say the suspect also damaged a vehicle in the parking garage.

Security had contact with the suspect before they knew of the damage, and she had identified herself as “Jessica.”

Police are asking anyone who can identify the woman to contact them at (775) 353-2225 or call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

