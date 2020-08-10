Advertisement

Reno Police arrest four men for soliciting sex

Aaron Frazier. Photo Courtesy: Reno Police Dept.
Aaron Frazier. Photo Courtesy: Reno Police Dept.(Reno Police Dept.)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:17 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police have made four arrests as part of a street-level effort targeting people who try to buy sex.

Four men are accused of soliciting an undercover woman detective four sex. One of the men, identified as Aaron Frazier, 29, is accused of taking additional steps to recruit the undercover detective to work for him as a prostitute. Frazier is now facing charges of Solicitation of Prostitution, Pandering of an Adult, and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

If you have information regarding sex trafficking or prostitution, contact the Human Exploitation And Trafficking (HEAT) detectives at (775) 325-6470.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run on Battle Born Way

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Juan Guerrero, 25, is facing several charges including open murder

KOLO Cares

Crews taking down Space Whale from City Plaza

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The city said the de-installation process is expected to finish on or around Friday, August 28.

Fire

North Fire fully contained at 6,882 acres

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The fire started Aug. 2.

Safety

Pedestrian hit and killed by semi truck on I-80 in Truckee

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The name of the man who was killed has not been released.

Latest News

Crime

Search on for woman in destruction of property investigation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Police say the suspect also damaged a vehicle in the Nugget Casino parking garage.

News

Boys and Girls Clubs of Mason Valley receives $465,000 to offset additional needs caused by COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
As Lyon County school students get ready to go back to school on September 1st, the hybrid model will put more pressure on a traditional after school program.

News

Funding to provide childcare services in Silver Springs and Dayton

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Summit Mall movie theater to reopen Friday

Updated: 18 hours ago
Cinemark announces select movie theaters will reopen. Summit Mall's theater will reopen Friday.

News

Body camera footage released from July 26 shooting

Updated: 18 hours ago
Body camera footage released from July 26 shooting

News

Brewing up support for The Greenhouse Project

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Denise Wong
Businesses in Carson City show support for The Greenhouse Project