Reno Police arrest four men for soliciting sex

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police have made four arrests as part of a street-level effort targeting people who try to buy sex.

Four men are accused of soliciting an undercover woman detective four sex. One of the men, identified as Aaron Frazier, 29, is accused of taking additional steps to recruit the undercover detective to work for him as a prostitute. Frazier is now facing charges of Solicitation of Prostitution, Pandering of an Adult, and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

If you have information regarding sex trafficking or prostitution, contact the Human Exploitation And Trafficking (HEAT) detectives at (775) 325-6470.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.