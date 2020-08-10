Advertisement

Reno 1868 FC remains undefeated against Tacoma; beats Defiance 2-1 Saturday

Reno 1868 FC's Corey Hertzog talks to to Tacoma Defiance goalkeeper Christian Herrera after netting the game winning goal
Reno 1868 FC's Corey Hertzog talks to to Tacoma Defiance goalkeeper Christian Herrera after netting the game winning goal(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Aug. 9, 2020 at 6:05 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Playing in their first home game since the USL season restart, Reno 1868 FC topped Tacoma Defiance tonight to tighten their grip on Group A’s top spot. The win was powered by forward Benji Kikanovic’s strong performance, which included his first professional goal. In goal, rookie goalkeeper Eric De La Cerda recorded seven saves, tied for the second most in a single game in club history.

“Good win, tough win for us,” said head coach Ian Russell. “I think we could’ve put the game away right in the start of the second half, we had a one on one with the keeper. Keeper madde a good save but Benji [Kikanovic] has got to score that one to make it 3-1 and I think we cruise after that.”

The win, Reno’s third straight, gives them 12 points on the season to lead Group A. The total has them ahead of second-place Sacramento, who has nine despite playing one more game than Reno.

Reno would strike first in the 20th minute, as rookie Benji Kikanovic received the ball with his back to the goal before spinning and putting a ball past the Tacoma keeper. The goal was the first of Kikanovic’s career, coming in just his fourth game as a pro.

Tacoma would answer shortly after, with a strike in the 24th minute to level things at one, but the tie would not last for long.

In the 31st minute, Kikanovic would draw a penalty attacking inside the box. Corey Hertzog powered the penalty kick off the keeper’s hand to notch his first goal of the season and 20th as a member of 1868 FC.

The 2-1 score would hold for the remainder of the half, with Tacoma not creating any real chances until drawing a penalty in the 64th minute. De La Cerda would secure the shot however, keeping Reno in the lead for good.

“Great save by [De La Cerda] on the penalty, 19 year-old-kid,” added Russell. “Academy product from the San Jose Earthquakes, really big to see that happen.”

Reno’s defense and goalkeeping would withstand a late surge from Tacoma to leave with the 2-1 victory.

“We have a group of guys, some of them have been around for a while. Corey, Janjigian, Sam Gleadle. The new players like Tony Alfaro and Christiano François have really stepped up late to see out games.”

Reno will be right back at it on Wednesday, in a rivalry game against Sacramento Republic FC. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. PT, and will be broadcast locally on ESPN Radio 94.5, and nationally on ESPN+.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 65 recoveries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There 65 recoveries, giving Washoe County 4,548 recoveries, and 36 new cases, giving the county 5,792 total cases.

News

California tests recycled plastic water bottles as asphalt replacement

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Caltrans is testing the recycled water bottles on highways throughout the state to see if it is a substitute for traditional asphalt.

Crime

Video: Reno police officer’s gun fired after officer accidentally hit by Taser

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The suspect recovered and was issued citations for obstructing a peace officer and reckless driving.

News

The Issue of Race Town Hall: Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

Crime

Shots fired after party, fight in northeast Reno

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:07 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Police could only describe the suspect as having long hair, about 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall and wearing a gray shirt.

News

Foster caregivers needed in Nevada

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 2:50 PM PDT
Foster caregivers needed in Nevada

Traffic

Reno streets closed Sunday for moving of house

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:36 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Streets and intersections along the route will be temporarily closed to allow the structure to be moved through.

Education

Nevada regents approve Title IX change after heated exchange

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:02 PM PDT
|
By Associated Press
Dean Gould issued a statement saying he should have acted differently.

News

California Eyes 11 Police Reforms After George Floyd’s Death

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:50 AM PDT
|
By DON THOMPSON
California lawmakers are pushing to enact nearly a dozen policing reform laws driven by nationwide outrage and protests after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

News

Efforts to Ensure Racial Diversity in Nevada National Guard

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:27 AM PDT