Advertisement

Pedestrian hit and killed by semi truck on I-80 in Truckee

(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - A 40-year-old man was killed Sunday after officials said he stepped out in front of a semi truck on I-80 in Truckee.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. on August 9, 2020.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver of the semi was headed eastbound on I-80. As he approached Hirschdale Road, a man walking on the shoulder stepped out in front of the semi, officials said. The driver was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

His name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Search on for woman in destruction of property investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
Police say the suspect also damaged a vehicle in the Nugget Casino parking garage.

News

Boys and Girls Clubs of Mason Valley receives $465,000 to offset additional needs caused by COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
As Lyon County school students get ready to go back to school on September 1st, the hybrid model will put more pressure on a traditional after school program.

News

Funding to provide childcare services in Silver Springs and Dayton

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Summit Mall movie theater to reopen Friday

Updated: 13 hours ago
Cinemark announces select movie theaters will reopen. Summit Mall's theater will reopen Friday.

Latest News

News

Body camera footage released from July 26 shooting

Updated: 14 hours ago
Body camera footage released from July 26 shooting

News

Brewing up support for The Greenhouse Project

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Denise Wong
Businesses in Carson City show support for The Greenhouse Project

News

Reno 1868 FC remains undefeated against Tacoma; beats Defiance 2-1 Saturday

Updated: 17 hours ago
Reno 1868 FC remains undefeated against Tacoma; beats Defiance 2-1 Saturday

News

Reno 1868 FC remains undefeated against Tacoma; beats Defiance 2-1 Saturday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Reno 1868 FC remains undefeated against Tacoma; beats Defiance 2-1 Saturday

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 2 deaths, 65 recoveries

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
There 65 recoveries, giving Washoe County 4,548 recoveries, and 36 new cases, giving the county 5,792 total cases.

News

California tests recycled plastic water bottles as asphalt replacement

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Staff
Caltrans is testing the recycled water bottles on highways throughout the state to see if it is a substitute for traditional asphalt.