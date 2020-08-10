Pedestrian hit and killed by semi truck on I-80 in Truckee

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KOLO) - A 40-year-old man was killed Sunday after officials said he stepped out in front of a semi truck on I-80 in Truckee.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. on August 9, 2020.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver of the semi was headed eastbound on I-80. As he approached Hirschdale Road, a man walking on the shoulder stepped out in front of the semi, officials said. The driver was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian.

His name has not yet been released.

