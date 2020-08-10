New health guidelines for students in Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Classes in Washoe County won't look anything like they have before.

With the coronavirus to worry about, social distancing, hand washing, and mask wearing will be the word not of the day--but perhaps the entire semester.

“So we really want to encourage parents, and staff, do not come to school or to work to have any symptoms,” says Margaret Allen RN, student health services director. Parents or the students themselves will be expect to take their temperature every morning before heading to class. It will be assumed that is what has happened once the student steps foot on school grounds.

Everyone on campus will be wearing a mask and be constantly prodded and encouraged to practice social distancing.

What if a student starts to feel under the weather?

“Again, if we get a child that comes to school and is sent to the clinic is showing symptoms, we are going isolate that student and send him home,” says Allen Allen says the student will be told to stay home for at least two weeks. Contact tracing will get underway. And after an investigation, school officials will determine if specific students or the entire class and the teacher must instruct and learn remotely.

All this decision making will be more complex in middle and high schools as students and their teachers have more varied and frequent contact with each other.

No doubt student will be arriving the school with masks that are multi-colored and with prints on them. The school district reminds both students and their parents, the masks will be treated much like other apparel, the dress code will be enforced.

http://www.washoeschools.net/reopening

