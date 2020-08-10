Advertisement

Mountain West officially cancels fall sports

The official logo of the Mountain West Conference.
The official logo of the Mountain West Conference.(MGN Online)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 3:56 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOLO) - The Mountain West has officially announced that fall sports are being postponed due to COVID-19.

Monday’s decision affects football, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross county. Last week, The MW announced the cancellation of golf, tennis, indoor track and field, softball, baseball and women’s swimming and diving.

“Nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our students, student-athletes, coaches, faculty, staff and overall communities,” said Dr. Mary Papazian, President at San José State University and Chair of the MW Board of Directors. “Through the hard work of many over the past several months, the Conference made every effort to create an opportunity for our student-athletes to compete, and we empathize with the disappointment this creates for everyone associated with our programs. The best interests of our students and student-athletes remain our focus and we will persist in our efforts to forge a viable and responsible path forward.”

The conference is looking into the feasibility of rescheduling the fall sports to play in the spring. The status of the winter sports competitions is still under discussion.

Click here to read the statement from the Mountain West Conference.

