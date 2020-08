RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - After Sunday’s isolated storms, things continue to look busy Monday and Tuesday.

Monday’s concern is heavy rain and we continue to remain on watch with recent burn scars for flash flood potential.

Tuesday looks to bring in a couple of stronger storms with big outflows and hail.

Breezy winds will amp up the fire concerns for Tuesday and Wednesday.

8 day starting Aug 9 (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.