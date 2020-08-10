Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -For today, a weak disturbance drifting north across central CA will bring more stability with the best chances of thunderstorms in Eastern CA south of Susanville, across the Tahoe Basin.

Temperatures today will remain a few degrees above average.

Tuesday remains the best chance overall as far as storm coverage and intensity with areas including east of U.S. 395 in Western NV.

8 Day Forecast starting Aug 10 (KOLO)

