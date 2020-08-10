Advertisement

Crews taking down Space Whale from City Plaza

The Space Whale will be removed from City Plaza by September.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 1:21 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Space Whale at City Plaza is coming down.

The City of Reno announced the de-installation will begin Monday afternoon, August 10, 2020, after the city and the artist failed to agree on a purchase price of the art installation.

The 50-foot-tall, illuminated stained glass and steel art sculpture has lit up the Reno City Plaza since it was officially dedicated in August 2017.

The Reno City Council approved a contract with the Space Whale LLC on August 31, 2017. After the contract expired, the City Manager administratively extended the contract until August 31, 2019. The city said it was in negotiations with the artist from September 2019 to March 2020 to purchase the piece. The two could not agree on an amount so the city and artist agreed the whale would be removed no later than September 1, 2020.

The city said the de-installation process is expected to finish on or around Friday, August 28.

