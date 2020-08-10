Brewing up support for The Greenhouse Project

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a new restaurant in Carson City that’s serving up an old favorite.

Piazza just opened its doors in McFadden Plaza this summer, offering pizza, small bites and wine... and something else that's hard to get anywhere else.

"We're the only one that makes Coffee Adele's," said Jenny Lopiccolo, owner of Piazza.

The coffee was beloved by many when it was served at Adele’s, the landmark Carson City restaurant that closed last year. But the owners of Piazza are now bringing it back to people in town -- with one dollar from every cup sold going to the nonprofit, The Greenhouse Project.

“They supply vegetables to so many places, food closets and FISH (Friends in Service Helping) and so many people who need those fresh vegetables,” said Jenny Lopiccolo. “This year, the Concert Under the Stars-- which is their main fundraiser every year-- had to be canceled, so we’re just trying to do our part.”

The Greenhouse Project canceled the fundraiser because of the pandemic, but it is seeing an increase in need for its services in the community. With so many people hurting financially during these last few months, The Greenhouse Project remains committed to growing fresh produce for those in need in the community. The organization is also working to expand its space as it builds its Outdoor Classroom at Carson High School.

The Piazza is not the only business in Carson City brewing up something special for The Greenhouse Project. The Fox Brewpub has created The Greenhouse Project Brut IPA.

"Every purchase -- a dollar goes to the project," said Jeff Hunt, General Manager of the Fox Brewpub.

The beer is on tap at the pub, but you don't have to sit at the bar to enjoy it.

"We're going to have cans pre-ready for the guests that will be a 16 ounce," said Hunt. "Our current crowler is larger 32 ounces, so this way, they can be enjoyed in a smaller can."

The Greenhouse Brut IPA is a seasonal brew that will be available at least through the end of the summer. The Fox Brewpub is hoping to have the 16 ounce cans available in a four-pack by the end of the week.

Earlier this year, Karen Abowd, President and Cofounder of The Greenhouse Project, spoke about the support the nonprofit has received from so many businesses in the community, after it was announced the Concert Under the Stars was canceled.

“I am so very grateful,” said Abowd. “We are an important service right now because we supply food to the most vulnerable who are food insecure and we need to keep them healthy, too, during this time.”

