Boys and Girls Clubs of Mason Valley receives $465,000 to offset additional needs caused by COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As Lyon County school students get ready to go back to school on September 1st, the hybrid model will put more pressure on a traditional after school program.

To help alleviate some of the pressure, the Lyon County Commission approved $465,000 in CARES Act funding to offset some of the changes caused by the pandemic to Boys and Girls Clubs of Mason Valley.

Lyon County School Board passed a hybrid plan, where students in Third through Twelfth grades will be in the classroom every other week. The plan approved splits kids into two groups, one will work from home while the other is in the classroom.

Due to that schedule, Boys and Girls Clubs of Mason Valley will have to stay open longer than normal.

"Our normal situation in a school year requires us to be open three to four hours a day after school," said Travis Crowder, who is the Chief Professional Officer with the non-profit. "Now with kids being off track, it is requiring us to be opened all day. That is a significant change in our funding scenarios and definitely on our expense side."

The funding also will help secure an immediate home for the program in the Dayton area and additional needs in Silver Springs that COVID-19 has caused. The program also serves Yerington and Hawthorne.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.