103-year-old woman gets her first tattoo after COVID-19 lockdown

Dorothy Pollack, 103, got her first tattoo after a coronavirus lockdown.
Dorothy Pollack, 103, got her first tattoo after a coronavirus lockdown.(Source: Teresa Zavitz-Jones/CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:56 AM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) – To mark her 103rd birthday, a Michigan woman got her first tattoo.

Dorothy Pollack decided to check off some bucket list items after spending months in isolation during a coronavirus lockdown at a nursing home in Muskegon, Michigan.

The grandmother said weeks after being discharged, out of nowhere she decided she wanted the tattoo.

On Friday, she got a tattoo of a frog, the one thing she loves more than beer and burgers.

Dorothy Pollack, 103, decided on a frog as her first tattoo after a coronavirus lockdown.
Dorothy Pollack, 103, decided on a frog as her first tattoo after a coronavirus lockdown.(Source: Teresa Zavitz-Jones/CNN)

The tattoo artist said she took the needle “like a champ.” He didn’t see her flinch once.

Pollack said she absolutely loves her new ink.

After the tattoo, Pollack crossed something else off her list: riding on a motorcycle.

After getting her first tattoo, 103-year-old Dorothy Pollack also crossed riding a motorcycle off her bucket list.
After getting her first tattoo, 103-year-old Dorothy Pollack also crossed riding a motorcycle off her bucket list.(Source: Teresa Zavitz-Jones/CNN)

