Video: Reno police officer’s gun fired after officer accidentally hit by Taser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Footage of a July 26 officer-involved shooting in south Reno shows that a Reno Police Department officer pulled the trigger after a Washoe County Sheriff’s Office deputy fired a Taser at the suspect, missed and the Taser probe struck the officer in the knee.

RPD, the Sparks Police Department and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office announced in mid-July they would try to release body camera footage of officer-involved shootings within 14 days of the incident.

On Sunday, RPD released body camera footage from the July 26 incident in the 6900 block of South Virginia Street. The suspect was shot in the shoulder and recovered at a hospital.

Deputy Chief Tom Robinson said the suspect, who was not named, was issued a citation for reckless driving and obstructing a peace officer.

The incident began about 8:35 a.m. when Reno police went to assist the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office with a man stopped for traffic violations.

Police arrived to find deputies pointing a Taser at the suspect, who was not complying with deputy commands, Robinson said. Body camera video shows Reno police loading their less-than-lethal guns. The suspect then puts on his shirt.

“Can you go down on your knees please?” a peace officer asks.

“No,” the suspect replies.

“Let’s talk about this. Let’s figure this out,” a peace officer said.

The suspect continues to pick up items and says, “I’m going to run. Sorry.”

“Let’s talk about this,” a peace officer said.

“Here’s my things. Here’s my things. Here,” the suspect said as he steps forward, lays down items and pulls out his wallet.

That’s when a deputy stepped behind the suspect, fired a Taser and missed, striking a Reno police officer in the knee. The officer’s gun fired and the suspect is hit in the shoulder. Robinson said the shot was unintentional. The audio captures the Taser’s clicking. The suspect turns and walks away before getting down the ground. Peace officers then handcuff him as the man complains about his shoulder and the officer who got shot with the Taser probe applies a tourniquet on the bleeding man.

The suspect asks for water, saying he is parched.

LINKS:

Officer-involved shooting video to be released

Officer-involved shooting in south Reno; suspect stable

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.