RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Potential for thunderstorms continue through Tuesday likely after 2 pm near the Sierra and far W. Nevada.

Storms are isolated for now but could be widespread as early as next week.

Concerns include gusty winds, lightning and possibly new fire starts and small hail possible with bigger storms.

Be prepared if you have outdoor plans.

Eight day forecast starting Aug 8 (KOLO)

