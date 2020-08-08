Shots fired after party, fight in northeast Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is looking for a man who fired shots as he was leaving a party in the 2800 block of Enterprise Road early Sunday.

There were no injuries or damage, police said.

There was a large party in an apartment and that turned into a fight in the parking lot, police said. As the suspect left, he fired shots from a vehicle.

Police could only describe the suspect as having long hair, about 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches tall and wearing a gray shirt.

Others fled the party before police got there.

Police arrested three people for charges unrelated to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com. People who give tips to Secret Witness can remain anonymous.

