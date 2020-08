RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The heat is back over the weekend, with valley temperatures warming well into the 90s. A few T-storms are possible each afternoon through Tuesday, with most cells developing in the mountains. Valleys get a better chance at a storm Monday and Tuesday. Breezy, drier, cooler weather will arrive Wednesday and continue through the following weekend. -Jeff