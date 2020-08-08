Reno streets closed Sunday for moving of house

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Streets from near the University of Nevada, Reno to Old Southwest Reno will be closed Sunday from about 6 a.m. to about 8 a.m. to allow a section of house to be moved to a new lot, the city of Reno said.

Streets and intersections along the route will be temporarily closed to allow the structure to be moved through. Some parts of the route will have no parking signs.

The route starts at Eighth and Center streets and ends at 570 W. Taylor St. Starting Sunday morning, Taylor Street will be closed between Gordon and Nixon avenues for up to 48 hours, while a crane places the roof onto the structure.

Here is the route:

8th St. west to Sierra St.

Sierra St. south to 6th St.

6th St. west to West St.

West St. south to 2nd St.

2nd St. west to Arlington Ave.

Arlington Ave. south to W. Taylor St.

Taylor St. west to 579 W. Taylor St.

The route of the Aug., 9, 2020, structure move. (City of Reno)

