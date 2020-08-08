Reno police ask for help finding endangered man

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department said Rodney Brooks is a missing and endangered person and they ask for the public’s help finding him.

Brooks was last seen Thursday about 8:20 p.m. near 1235 Glenda Way southeast of the Washoe County Golf Course.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark pants and carrying a blue jacket. He suffers from dementia and may not be able to properly care for himself.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 775-334-2188.

