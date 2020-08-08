Reno police ask for help finding endangered man
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 9:20 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department said Rodney Brooks is a missing and endangered person and they ask for the public’s help finding him.
Brooks was last seen Thursday about 8:20 p.m. near 1235 Glenda Way southeast of the Washoe County Golf Course.
He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark pants and carrying a blue jacket. He suffers from dementia and may not be able to properly care for himself.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call police at 775-334-2188.
