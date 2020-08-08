Nevada unemployment website down Saturday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Friday the state unemployment website, http://ui.nv.gov, will be down Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All unemployment insurance functions, include filing, will not work.

Customers are encouraged to use the site after 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The outage will not affect the state’s PUA site.

