Nevada unemployment website down Saturday
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:47 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Friday the state unemployment website, http://ui.nv.gov, will be down Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
All unemployment insurance functions, include filing, will not work.
Customers are encouraged to use the site after 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The outage will not affect the state’s PUA site.
