Advertisement

Nevada regents approve Title IX change after heated exchange

Nevada System of Higher Education (NHSE) logo.
Nevada System of Higher Education (NHSE) logo.(NHSE)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2020 at 12:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - After a heated meeting, the Board of Regents voted to change the sexual harassment policy to comply with new federal Title IX regulations, which critics say make it harder for sexual assault victims to obtain justice.

Nevada System of Higher Education Chief of Staff Dean Gould was criticized on social media after saying he was going to speak over Regent Lisa Levine if she continued talking during the Friday meeting.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said on Twitter that Gould’s behavior was patronizing and condescending. Gould issued a statement saying he should have acted differently.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

California Eyes 11 Police Reforms After George Floyd’s Death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DON THOMPSON
California lawmakers are pushing to enact nearly a dozen policing reform laws driven by nationwide outrage and protests after George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

News

Efforts to Ensure Racial Diversity in Nevada National Guard

Updated: 2 hours ago

Fire

North Fire almost fully contained

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Timko
The BLM expects it will be contained by Saturday.

Safety

Reno police ask for help finding endangered man

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Rodney Brooks was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, dark pants and carrying a blue jacket.

Latest News

News

Mountain West athletes form union to express concern, outline requests with season in flux

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
COVID-19 continues to cause havoc in college sports, with one major conference canceling its fall season on Friday.

News

Foster Caregivers Needed in Nevada

Updated: 14 hours ago

State

Las Vegas tourism down 71% in June, showing cost of coronavirus

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Some Las Vegas resorts remain closed, and the report put occupancy since properties were allowed to open June 4 at only about 41%.

State

Nevada unemployment website down Saturday

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff
The outage will not affect the state’s PUA site.

Fire

Vehicle hits power pole along I-580, starts fire

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Reno Fire Department sent several crews to the fire reported Friday at 6:56 p.m.

News

Civil Case Against DETR Moves Along

Updated: 18 hours ago