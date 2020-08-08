Nevada regents approve Title IX change after heated exchange

LAS VEGAS (AP) - After a heated meeting, the Board of Regents voted to change the sexual harassment policy to comply with new federal Title IX regulations, which critics say make it harder for sexual assault victims to obtain justice.

Nevada System of Higher Education Chief of Staff Dean Gould was criticized on social media after saying he was going to speak over Regent Lisa Levine if she continued talking during the Friday meeting.

Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said on Twitter that Gould’s behavior was patronizing and condescending. Gould issued a statement saying he should have acted differently.

