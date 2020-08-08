Advertisement

Las Vegas tourism down 71% in June, showing cost of coronavirus

Panoramic photo of the Las Vegas Strip at night, Photo Date: 7/9/2009
Panoramic photo of the Las Vegas Strip at night, Photo Date: 7/9/2009(MGN Online)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:22 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas-area tourism officials marked another index of the economic effect of the coronavirus pandemic, with a report that the number of visitors during June was down 70.5% from the same month a year ago.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority noted Friday that casinos were closed for 78 days before reopening four days into the month.

It said that with large gatherings banned to prevent the spread of COVID-19, convention attendance was zero.

Some Las Vegas resorts remain closed, and the report put occupancy since properties were allowed to open June 4 at only about 41%.

