Advertisement

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Tyler Skaggs played for the Reno Aces in 2012.
Tyler Skaggs. MGN graphic.
Tyler Skaggs. MGN graphic.(MLB)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:22 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Prosecutors say Eric Prescott Kay was arrested in Fort Worth, Texas, and has made his first appearance in federal court. Kay was communications director for the Angels.

Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in the Dallas area on July 1, 2019, before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. Prosecutors are accusing Kay of giving the fentanyl to Skaggs.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Coroner: Former Reno Aces player Tyler Skaggs died of an overdose.

Latest News

News

Reno 1868 FC preps for first home game during pandemic

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mike Stefansson
The Boys in Blue will host Tacoma this Saturday from a fan-less Greater Nevada Field

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:24 AM PDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Raiders’ new stadium closed to fans for 2020

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 2:22 PM PDT
|
By Associated Press
The Raiders will play their first season in Las Vegas without any fans at their home games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Barracuda Championship’s first year in Truckee a unique one with COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 12:04 AM PDT
|
By Mike Stefansson
The area's longtime PGA Tour event avoided cancellation during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

News

Nevada football starts fall camp with season still in jeopardy

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 7:46 PM PDT
|
By Mike Stefansson
The Coronavirus has yet to cause a problem for the Wolf Pack, which is scheduled to host UC Davis on August 29th.

Sports

Officials declare Allegiant Stadium in Vegas almost complete

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:05 PM PDT
|
By Associated Press
The first Raiders game at the stadium is a scheduled Monday night matchup Sept. 21 against the New Orleans Saints.

Sports

USL’s return to play policy stiff; Reno 1868 F.C. tries to stay safe

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:16 PM PDT
|
By Kurt Schroeder
USL’s return to play policy stiff; Reno 1868 FC tries to stay safe

News

Players, coaches kneel before NBA’s re-opening night

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:47 PM PDT
|
By Associated Press
The NBA had a strong, powerful re-opening night message.

News

Peppermill sportsbook sees uptick in bettors, revenue

Updated: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:34 AM PDT
Peppermill sportsbook sees uptick in bettors, revenue

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:35 PM PDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.