Advertisement

Case against DETR heats up

Attorney Mark Thierman filed a motion to speed up court proceedings against DETR in a lawsuit to rush payments to Nevadans in need of unemployment benefits.
Attorney Mark Thierman filed a motion to speed up court proceedings against DETR in a lawsuit to rush payments to Nevadans in need of unemployment benefits.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:12 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We're seeing new movements from Nevada state leaders to help people waiting for unemployment benefits.

A hearing about the court case against Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation otherwise known as DETR. 

The judge and attorneys talked about Gov. Sisolak passing a new law to expedite payments  and appointing Barbara Buckley to lead a Rapid Response team and Elisa Cafferata as the new director DETR.

"Does your analysis of that change in light of anything that maybe happened in Carson City yesterday afternoon?" second judicial district court judge, Barry Breslow. 

"Not really. I'm happy maybe we'll bring a resolution in 60 or 90 days on this through the executive branch, but it's been five months and people can't wait anymore," attorney Mark Thierman responded. 

Thierman is vowing to continue his fight for Nevadans still waiting for unemployment benefits. 

He is filing a motion with the Second Judicial District Court and soon the State Supreme Court to push Nevada state leaders to take faster action in paying Nevadans in severe need of their unemployment benefits. 

"The whole point of this is it's urgent and it's dramatic. It affects a lot of people five months without pay. I don't know anyone here who would like to go five months without pay and then another three months on top of that. If it resolves itself and I'm all for it I won't to see people get paid," Thierman. 

Meanwhile, attorney Greg Ott representing the state says he would like this case dropped all together."I do believe that those are grounds for a stay," Ott said. 

Judge Breslow broke him off saying, "I wasn't prepared to go into an oral motion for a stay. Really I want to stay in my lane here."

That lane is to consider a myriad of appeals from the state of Nevada to stop the court orders to speed up payments and Thurman's appeals to speed payments to those in need.  

"I applaud the Governor if he's going to fix this or his task force is going to fix it. Now the question is whether the Nevada Supreme Court should hear this quickly or whether it will put the case on a normal course, which is about two years," Thierman said. 

The Friday court hearing today is a formality needed before Thierman can file a motion to expedite the case before Nevada's Supreme Court.

He says he will file the paperwork either Saturday, August 8 or Monday August 10. 

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

No answers fifteen years after Hawthorne woman’s disappearance

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Ed Pearce
A 64 year old nurse from Hawthorne disappeared on a Sierra drive 15 years ago. Her family is still waiting for answers.

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The heat is back over the weekend, with valley temperatures warming well into the 90s. A few T-storms are possible each afternoon through Tuesday, with most cells developing in the mountains. Valleys get a better chance at a storm Monday and Tuesday. Breezy, drier, cooler weather will arrive Wednesday and continue through the following weekend. -Jeff

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 18 new cases, 7 recoveries

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Staff
CCHHS had no deaths to report.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tyler Skaggs played for the Reno Aces in 2012.

Latest News

Have A Heart

Have a Heart: Meet Devvan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rebecca Kitchen
Meet Devvan, a dashing young man looking for a family of his own.

Education

Hunter Lake Elementary staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
There were no students in the building with the affected employee.

Health

Washoe County, Carson City fail to meet COVID-19 recovery criteria

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The other affected counties are Clark, Elko, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln and Nye.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 88 new cases, 74 recoveries

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
No new deaths were reported. The death toll remains at 118 in Washoe County.

Fire

No campfires or smoking on state and federal lands in Nevada

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Bureau of Land Management, the Nevada Division of Forestry and the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest made the statement jointly on Friday.

News

Teachers Protest, Weigh in on Back to School Plan

Updated: 5 hours ago
Teachers Protest, Weigh in on Back to School Plan