Case against DETR heats up

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We're seeing new movements from Nevada state leaders to help people waiting for unemployment benefits.

A hearing about the court case against Nevada's Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation otherwise known as DETR.

The judge and attorneys talked about Gov. Sisolak passing a new law to expedite payments and appointing Barbara Buckley to lead a Rapid Response team and Elisa Cafferata as the new director DETR.

"Does your analysis of that change in light of anything that maybe happened in Carson City yesterday afternoon?" second judicial district court judge, Barry Breslow.

"Not really. I'm happy maybe we'll bring a resolution in 60 or 90 days on this through the executive branch, but it's been five months and people can't wait anymore," attorney Mark Thierman responded.

Thierman is vowing to continue his fight for Nevadans still waiting for unemployment benefits.

He is filing a motion with the Second Judicial District Court and soon the State Supreme Court to push Nevada state leaders to take faster action in paying Nevadans in severe need of their unemployment benefits.

"The whole point of this is it's urgent and it's dramatic. It affects a lot of people five months without pay. I don't know anyone here who would like to go five months without pay and then another three months on top of that. If it resolves itself and I'm all for it I won't to see people get paid," Thierman.

Meanwhile, attorney Greg Ott representing the state says he would like this case dropped all together."I do believe that those are grounds for a stay," Ott said.

Judge Breslow broke him off saying, "I wasn't prepared to go into an oral motion for a stay. Really I want to stay in my lane here."

That lane is to consider a myriad of appeals from the state of Nevada to stop the court orders to speed up payments and Thurman's appeals to speed payments to those in need.

"I applaud the Governor if he's going to fix this or his task force is going to fix it. Now the question is whether the Nevada Supreme Court should hear this quickly or whether it will put the case on a normal course, which is about two years," Thierman said.

The Friday court hearing today is a formality needed before Thierman can file a motion to expedite the case before Nevada's Supreme Court.

He says he will file the paperwork either Saturday, August 8 or Monday August 10.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.