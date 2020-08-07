WCSD issues statement in response to liability protection bill

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District issued a statement Friday in response to the passing of Senate Bill 3 during the 32nd Special Session of the Nevada Legislature.

The bill protects businesses from being sued if an employee or customer gets coronavirus on their property. To get that protection, businesses must follow all federal, state, and local health regulations.

There are exceptions as to who is protected.

School districts are exempt because of an amendment pushed by teachers unions.

In a statement issued Friday, August 7, 2020, the school district said in part:

“The original bill included school districts, but ultimately, districts were removed from the bill. While the Washoe County School District (WCSD) had hoped to be included in the additional protections, the district continues to operate under the same legal framework that was in place before the Special Session began. Student and staff safety are always at the forefront of our decision-making process, and we intend to follow all pertinent health and safety guidelines as we work to reopen for the 2020-2021 school year.”

SB4 now heads to Governor Steve Sisolak’s desk where he is expected to sign it.

