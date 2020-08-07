Advertisement

Washoe County, Carson City fail to meet COVID-19 recovery criteria

State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic
State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:32 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Eight Nevada counties, include Washoe and Carson City, have been flagged by the Nevada Health Response Team for having an elevated disease transmission risk.

The counties will be required to submit a plan for review and approval by Nevada Health Response Team.

Washoe County and Carson City were both flagged for the same two problems. Washoe County had an average of 445.9 cases per 100,000 people per day during the last 30 days and Carson City had 330. The allowable number is less than 150.

Washoe County had 8 percent of the tests come back positive Carson City had 7.3 percent. The allowed level is less than 7 percent.

The other affected counties are Clark, Elko, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln and Nye.

If those counties still fail to meet the criteria on Aug. 13, they will have to enact the plans on Aug. 14.

Nevada COVID-19 statistics by county.
Nevada COVID-19 statistics by county.(State of Nevada)

