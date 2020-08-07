Reno apartment complex holds community campaign to celebrate local artists

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - INOVA, a new apartment complex at The Summit in South Reno is bringing the culture of the Biggest Little City in the World to its community by hosting the Art of Innovation contest.

Local artists of all skill levels can submit up to three pieces of work that displays what innovation means to them.

It’s $10 to enter and any type of art is welcome, including photography, sculpture, oil painting and 3D pieces.

There will be 10 finalists winning cash prizes totaling $10,000 across three different categories chosen, as well as a Best in Show. Categories include photography, painting and sculpture. The top 50 entries will be included in a book, “The Art of Innovation” with the artists’ information and the cost of each piece shown. Contest judges include Burning Man artist Andrew Johnstone; Executive Director of Artech and Project Manager for Playa Art at Burning Man, Maria Partridge; and retired Manager of Arts and Culture for the City of Reno, Christine Fey.

“Northern Nevada is a community fueled by arts and culture,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. “During this time, when many of our residents are staying at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I see this competition as an opportunity for creatives to share their work and inspire others.”

Organizers say as we’re going through hard times right now and creatives are feeling especially isolated, this contest gives them a space to shine.

“To bring people together in a digital format in a contest where they can collaborate with each other and collaborate with our great judges, I think it’ll be a great result at the end to see the artists coming together,” Jessica Thieriot with Klein Financial Corporation said.

INOVA is also collaborating with the Sierra Arts Foundation to award one winning student $3,500 for their artwork.

The deadline to enter is Sunday, August 30, 2020.

For more information and to submit your artwork, click here.

