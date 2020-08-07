Advertisement

“Raise the Rim” fundraiser held for Rim Trail

By Josh Little
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:24 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Tahoe Rim Trail Association is holding the "Raise the Rim" virtual trail-a-thon this month, to raise money for the local non-profit.

"Unfortunately we've had to cancel a lot of our in-person fundraising events for the summer," said Veronica Palmer, the development manager of the TRTA.

That money pays for the maintenance work needed to keep the Rim Trail accessible and safe for visitors.

"We've also had to cancel a lot of our guided hiking programs that bring in a lot of money for our organization, so this is a really crucial time for us to be raising money," added Parker.

There are several ways to take part. You can do a traditional hike-a-thon, where you try to raise money for every mile you complete. Or a general donation; asking friends and family to each donate a dollar to the cause. Each fundraiser can be individually tailored to you, including pictures and videos sharing what the Tahoe Rim Trail means to you.

"Everyone who raises a minimum of $20 will be entered in the drawing, and those drawings will happen every Friday. So there's chances to win all month long," said Palmer. "And at the end of the month, the person who has raised the most money will win an REI Tent."

Their goal is to raise $5,000. You can sign up or find out more information by clicking the below link.

