Advertisement

No campfires or smoking on state and federal lands in Nevada

(KKTV)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:59 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Due to severe fire risk, campfires are prohibited on state and federal public lands in Nevada beginning midnight Friday.

That includes developed campgrounds, day-use areas and camping areas.

The Bureau of Land Management, the Nevada Division of Forestry and the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest made the statement jointly on Friday.

Land managers attributed increased fire risk to many factors, including record dry conditions since much of the state is in a severe drought. The monsoonal moisture typical for this time of year has not arrived and dry fuels will become even drier through August.

State and federal agencies have seen an increase in human-caused fires.

“To date, there have been more human-caused fires across the state than what is normally averaged in an entire year,” fire officials said in a joint statement.

An illegal campfire can bring a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

People should have a shovel and at least 5 gallons of water to put out an accidental fire start.

Examples of fire restrictions include:

  • Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal BBQ or stove fire (except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel).
  • Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle.
  • Welding, or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit.
  • Using, or causing to be used, any explosive, except by permit.
  • Discharge, use, or allowing the use of fireworks, tracer rounds, explosive targets, or any other incendiary device.
  • Operating or parking a vehicle or other motorized equipment over or on top of dried/cured vegetation.

More information: https://www.nevadafireinfo.org/ .

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County, Carson City fail to meet COVID-19 recovery criteria

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Staff
The other affected counties are Clark, Elko, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln and Nye.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 88 new cases, 74 recoveries

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
No new deaths were reported. The death toll remains at 118 in Washoe County.

News

Teachers Protest, Weigh in on Back to School Plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
Teachers Protest, Weigh in on Back to School Plan

Entertainment

Century Summit Sierra movie theatre to reopen August 14

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
The company said there will be protocols in place including the implementation of enhanced cleaning and sanitization.

Latest News

State

WCSD issues statement in response to liability protection bill

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
SB4 protects businesses from being sued if an employee or customer gets coronavirus on their property

State

Gov. Sisolak signs legislation expanding unemployment eligibility

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
“I am listening, and I am taking action,” the governor said

KOLO

Hot August Nights goes virtual

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha and Mike Watson
One of Northern Nevada’s biggest events is set for a Virtual kickoff.

News

Hot August Nights goes virtual

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Gov. Sisolak signs legislation expanding unemployment eligibility

Updated: 9 hours ago

Have A Heart

Have a Heart: Meet Devvan

Updated: 10 hours ago
Meet Devvan, a dashing young man looking for a family of his own.