No campfires or smoking on state and federal lands in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Due to severe fire risk, campfires are prohibited on state and federal public lands in Nevada beginning midnight Friday.

That includes developed campgrounds, day-use areas and camping areas.

The Bureau of Land Management, the Nevada Division of Forestry and the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest made the statement jointly on Friday.

Land managers attributed increased fire risk to many factors, including record dry conditions since much of the state is in a severe drought. The monsoonal moisture typical for this time of year has not arrived and dry fuels will become even drier through August.

State and federal agencies have seen an increase in human-caused fires.

“To date, there have been more human-caused fires across the state than what is normally averaged in an entire year,” fire officials said in a joint statement.

An illegal campfire can bring a $5,000 fine and up to six months in jail.

People should have a shovel and at least 5 gallons of water to put out an accidental fire start.

Examples of fire restrictions include:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal BBQ or stove fire (except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel).

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle.

Welding, or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit.

Using, or causing to be used, any explosive, except by permit.

Discharge, use, or allowing the use of fireworks, tracer rounds, explosive targets, or any other incendiary device.

Operating or parking a vehicle or other motorized equipment over or on top of dried/cured vegetation.

More information: https://www.nevadafireinfo.org/ .

