Kids, Coronavirus & Classrooms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Trudy Larson wears many hats. She is dean of the UNR Community Health Sciences. She is also an infectious disease specialist.

But it is her job as a pediatrician which prompted her to advise the Washoe County School District to get kids back to class this fall semester despite being in the midst of the COVID 19 pandemic. “As a pediatrician in my first life, I recognize the harm that is happening to children who are not able to access the real expert school environment that helps them develop fully,” says Dr. Larson. That isn’t to say school staff and parents don’t have a lot of questions prior to the school bell ringing.

The answers concerning infection and transmission all depend upon the age of the student. Dr. Larson says current studies show children under 10 aren't likely to spread the disease to others.

“Kids don’t have this protein in their noses that attaches to coronavirus,” says Dr. Larson. “And so, it is much less. There is more of those proteins as you get older until you reach about 17. But if you don’t have those proteins, then the coronavirus is not going to attach,” she says. That may lead elementary school teachers and support staff to believe they have a lower risk of contracting COVID 19 because of their student base.

Not so says Dr. Larson She says, “So for teachers, staff, who are adults, and are at risk for coronavirus, are much more likely to get infected by their colleagues.” “And so that is one of the caveats, is that masks have to be mandated for the whole school,” she adds. The answers fall into a gray area as the student base gets older.

After ten years of age infectious disease experts say the older the student, the greater the chances of spreading the disease--similar to adults. And about 20% of these students will not show symptoms when they do become infected.

That's why social distancing, mask wearing, and even attempting to get kids of all ages outside when possible; and putting them in smaller groups when inside will be a good idea says Dr. Larson.

While everyone wishes there could be more definitive answers to kids, coronavirus and classrooms, the fact is, U.S. schools shut down in early March cutting off any potential data concerning the virus' ability to spread in the classroom. Dr. Larson says because there are no clear cut answers, all students in Washoe County will be required to wear a mask while on school property.

She says that is the case and it is best to get them used to it now.

