Hunter Lake Elementary staff member tests positive for COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Hunter Lake Elementary School staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the Washoe County School District said Friday.

The school district notified the Washoe County Health District and the school is following the health district protocols “carefully and effectively,” the school district’s statement said.

There were no students in the building with the affected employee.

The school district said the building will be thoroughly cleaned Friday. Staff will resume working in the building on Monday.

