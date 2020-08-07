Hot August Nights goes virtual

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One of Northern Nevada’s biggest events kicks off virtually Friday night.

Hot August Nights usually attracts thousands of classic cars to our area.

You can be a part of it online. Just go to the website, select your team, and hit the “Join the Challenge Button.”

Car enthusiasts can upload pictures or video of their classic vehicle.

Executive director Mike Whan says the impact of this pandemic isn’t only financially, but emotionally as well.

“Not only to the Hot August Night participants, but importantly for staff and our volunteers has been draining, it has been kind of stressful,” Wahn said. “Our volunteers are so dedicated, they can’t get back into the office and help out with everything we do all year long.”

Whan says the previous events generated about $100 million dollars each year into the local economy

The nonprofit will host a souvenir merchandise sale at Summit Racing Equipment on Glendale Avenue.

Friday and Saturday, people can purchase the new merchandise between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Then at 7 p.m., cars will cruise in front of renown as a way of saying thank you to the healthcare workers.

