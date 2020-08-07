Advertisement

Have a Heart: Meet Devvan

Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:00 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When you first meet Devvan, you may be greeted will an aloof front.

“He can be a little bit shy and reserved around new people, around new activities,” Lori Bradshw, a case worker with the Washoe County Human Services Agency said.

But underneath, is a tenderhearted teenage who wants one thing- a loving family.

Devvan has been in the foster system for half his life, but he is highly motivated.

“I love his willingness to really try anything,” Bradshaw said. “He’s just willing to give everything a shot.”

Devvan is an excellent student and athlete. He loves swimming and being on the slopes. He’s also a talented musician.

“Hearing him play a piano is amazing,” Bradshaw said. “That is one of the things that he really excelled in.”

He also has a unique hobby. Devvan shows dogs and even has a few awards under his belt.

“I didn’t think I would like it at first,” he said. “I was introduced to it and ever since I did my first class I thought it was very interesting.”

He says being with the dogs is like having the family he wants, and any family that takes him in would need to love animals, too.

They also need to be understanding. Devvan needs a family to help keep his focus on track, and love him how he is.

“He really adapts quickly,” Bradshaw said. But he just wants a family to belong to."

If you’re interested in learning more about Devvan contact the Washoe County Human Services Agency or email Mitchell Matthews at mmatthews@washoecounty.us

