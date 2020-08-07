Friday AM Weather

After a break in the heat, warmer temperatures are back in the weekend forecast. A few thunderstorms are possible each afternoon, especially in the Sierra. Storm chances will increase for western Nevada Sunday through Tuesday. Breezy, cooler, drier weather will return late next week. -Jeff
Temperatures will not be as hot over the next several days, as a weak trough of low pressure drops along the West Coast. A few afternoon T-storms are possible each day, with an increasing chance for western Nevada by the weekend. -Jeff
A weak trough of low pressure will develop over the West Coast through this work week. This feature will cool temperatures somewhat, but will also return a chance of T-storms to the forecast Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will also climb again next weekend into the following week. -Jeff
Hot, dry weather will continue through the weekend and into next week. We will see breezy conditions and increased fire danger each afternoon and evening, with a bit more wind on Monday. Temperatures will cool a few degrees next week. There is a slight chance of a few T-storms late next week, although this change is far from certain at this time. Stay cool out there! -Jeff