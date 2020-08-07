Elections official refutes claim that Nevadans can vote twice
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Elections officials are refuting a claim by former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada that a new state election law makes it possible for people to cast more than one ballot.
Heller is a Republican who once served as the state’s top elections official.
He gave an interview Wednesday criticizing a new law that will send ballots to all of the state’s active voters ahead of the November election. Heller claimed people can cast a ballot by mail and then show up in person to vote again.
The secretary of state’s office says there are safeguards in place to track whether a voter already cast a ballot.
