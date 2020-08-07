Advertisement

Court date reset for 3 in Vegas ‘boogaloo’ terror plot case

From left to right Stephen T. Parshall, Andrew Lynam and William Loomis. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department photos.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Arraignment was postponed in Nevada state court for three men accused of plotting to firebomb a Las Vegas racial injustice protest to spark violence and advance views of an extremist anti-government “boogaloo” group.

Stephen Parshall, Andrew Lynam and William Loomis were not brought in custody Thursday from a private detention facility in rural Pahrump. That’s where they’re being held on separate but similar federal charges.

A judge reset their hearing for Aug. 27.  Defense attorneys say the men will plead not guilty. They’re already scheduled for trial Nov. 31 on federal conspiracy and firearm charges.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

