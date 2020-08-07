Advertisement

Century Summit Sierra movie theatre to reopen August 14

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN (KKTV)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cinemark announced Friday they would be reopening a select number of movie theatres across the U.S. including the Century Summit Sierra theatre in South Reno.

The theatre is expected to reopen Friday, August 14, 2020 and is showing what Cinemark called “Comeback Classic” films.

The company said there will be protocols in place including the implementation of enhanced cleaning and sanitization.

Employees will also undergo extensive training prior to reopening and will wear face masks and gloves while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift, the company said. Other safety measures include the following:

  • All theatres will reopen with staggered showtimes to maximize physical distancing.
  • Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.
  • Face masks are mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums.
  • Cinemark is substantially raising the fresh air rate in its building HVAC systems by adding purge cycles and constantly using supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres. All theatres utilize MERV filters in its HVAC systems.
  • Cinemark vacuums are equipped with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters identified to be effective in trapping at least 99.97 percent of microscopic particles, including COVID-19.
  • All public and high-touch spaces, such as concession stands, door handles, drink stations, self-ticketing kiosks, benches and restrooms will be cleaned using products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.
  • Each auditorium will be disinfected every morning, and all handrails and occupied seats, along with those on either side, will be sanitized between show times.
  • For additional assurance, there will be seat wipes and ample hand sanitizer available for customer use.
  • Auditoriums will have limited capacities that meet or exceed local ordinances.
  • Cinemark has streamlined its in-theatre ticket verification processes, no longer requiring digital ticket holders to carry a paper ticket, and moviegoers purchasing tickets at the theatre will no longer need to hand their printed ticket to an usher. All are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience.
  • Guests who are not feeling well are asked to stay home, and Cinemark will gladly provide a full ticket refund.
  • To help reduce potential contact between cash and food-handling areas, cash payments will not be accepted at the concession stand. However, each theatre will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available.
  • There will be plenty of in-theatre signage that will encourage moviegoers to practice proper physical distancing as well as showcase the new protocols involved in The Cinemark Standard.

The company said there will be discounts on concessions and tickets. For a limited time, people can also book a private watch party and host a private screening of select movies in a dedicated auditorium for up to 20 guests.

Tickets for showings are on sale now. To purchase tickets, click here.

