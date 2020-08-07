Annual Children’s Cabinet fundraiser turns virtual

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Cabinet is hosting its 22nd annual Art of Childhood fundraiser, however it will be virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nonprofit works to keep children safe and families together by offering services and resources that address unmet needs.

All proceeds will go towards its free Family Counseling Program, which helps any child from birth to age 24 with communication skills, parenting assistance and other services. Currently, the program continues to provide support to families even during COVID-19 business closures and social distancing.

“Free family counseling is a great way for people to get the support they need to be successful and the support we receive as a result of the art and childhood fundraiser will allow us to help meet the community need a little bit better,” Kim Young, Executive Director of the Children’s Cabinet said.

The Children’s Cabinet is the only non-profit organization in northern Nevada that consistently provides free family counseling services.

Young added, “We’re able to turn their generous donations into services and programs that support kids and families and help us keep children safe and families together.”

The Art of Childhood fundraiser is on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. via Youtube.

Organizers suggest pre-registering for the live and silent auctions as well as the raffle prize, which is a a family-fun package complete with everything a family needs to get some well-deserved time away from home, donated by SCHEELS.

