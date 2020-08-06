Advertisement

Woman hospitalized in hit-and-run while riding scooter in South Lake Tahoe

A woman was injured after getting hit by a car while riding a scooter in South Lake Tahoe.
A woman was injured after getting hit by a car while riding a scooter in South Lake Tahoe.(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries after police say she was hit by a car while riding a scooter in South Lake Tahoe.

It happened Tuesday, August 4, 2020 around 5:45 p.m. on Pine Hill Road near Keller Road.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said the 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Virginia was on a Lime scooter when she was hit head-on. The driver took off.

Officers found the woman lying in the road with severe injuries. She was flown to Renown Medical via a Cal-Star medical helicopter. Officials said she is in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle was identified from video and witness statements as a black Porsche Cayenne. Police say the owner is cooperating with the investigation. City officials said charges have not yet been filed.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the SLTPD detective division at 530-5426100.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Sisolak to give DETR update Thursday

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
His office says he will speak at 3 p.m.

National

Candidate Dr. Mark Neumann addresses fundraising gap in WI-03 democratic primary

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Nevada passes virus liability and worker protection “deal”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Nevada lawmakers voted to shield certain industries from virus-related legal liability.

News

RPD responds to car vs. bicycle crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
The Reno Police Department is responding to a vehicle vs. bicyclist crash on Vassar and Terminal Way

Latest News

News

New License Plate Recognizes Women's Right to Vote

Updated: 12 hours ago
New License Plate Recognizes Women's Right to Vote

News

Tips to prevent fires in your home

Updated: 12 hours ago
Tips to prevent fires in your home

News

Tips to prevent fires in your home

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Tips to prevent fires in your home

News

Art of Innovation Competitioni

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Nevada License Plate Honors Women's Suffrage

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Sisolak, Nevada Senate resolutions call racism a public health crisis

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Staff
“Institutional and systemic racism has gone on far too long in this country and in this state,” Sisolak said.