Woman hospitalized in hit-and-run while riding scooter in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) - A woman was hospitalized with severe injuries after police say she was hit by a car while riding a scooter in South Lake Tahoe.

It happened Tuesday, August 4, 2020 around 5:45 p.m. on Pine Hill Road near Keller Road.

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department said the 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Virginia was on a Lime scooter when she was hit head-on. The driver took off.

Officers found the woman lying in the road with severe injuries. She was flown to Renown Medical via a Cal-Star medical helicopter. Officials said she is in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle was identified from video and witness statements as a black Porsche Cayenne. Police say the owner is cooperating with the investigation. City officials said charges have not yet been filed.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the SLTPD detective division at 530-5426100.

