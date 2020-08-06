Advertisement

Wolf Pack’s fall season looks different after Mountain West announces changes

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:47 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The goal posts have just been moved back on Nevada’s football season.

On Wednesday, the Mountain West announced a revised plan for the 2020 fall sports season, pushing back the start of play by nearly a month to the week of September 26th.

The plan also calls for a 10-game football season, dropping two non-conference contests. Teams will play eight conference games. Other fall sports - volleyball, women’s soccer - will only play Mountain West opponents.

”There’s a lot of news every day. We just try to keep it simple with what we’re working with here,” said Wolf Pack football coach Jay Norvell, speaking to the media a few hours before the Mountain West’s update.

Nevada, which is over a week into its fall training camp, was scheduled to host UC Davis on August 29th. Norvell, speculating the eventual decision to play 10-games, said it would likely force the Wolf Pack to find new non-conference contests.

“At this point, we just want to play. We really do,” Norvell added. “We’ll adjust to whatever the powers that be decide.”

Earlier in the day, the NCAA released its own update after a handful of reports around the country with athletes feeling unsafe and unprotected by their respective schools. The NCAA calling on each respective division to “safeguard student-athlete well-being.”

The NCAA added athletes can choose to opt-out of playing if concerned about COVID-19 and will still have their scholarships. They’ve also set up a direct line to the NCAA for athletes to voice any concerns.

Norvell says Nevada’s been following the lead of its medical team since returning to action in June.

”We have worked through issues with guys who have concerns,” said Norvell, adding the Pack’s had zero players elect to not participate. “We’ve talked about it and we’re honest with them.”

Thanks in part to their strict protocols - including outdoor facilities, split practices and weekly COVID testing - the Coronavirus has not disrupted any of Nevada’s operations. But nationwide, it’s done enough to delay the season for at least a month.

Also on Wednesday, the University of Connecticut because the first Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) team to cancel its season altogether.

“Obviously, I’m hoping we get a chance to play with this football team,” said Norvell. “We really like our guys.”

The NCAA also left it up to its respective divisions to decide on holding fall championship events. Within a few hours of the announcement, both Division II and Division III had canceled theirs.

