Washoe County approves $56M settlement in Tahoe tax fight

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) - Washoe County has agreed to a $56 million settlement with a group of Lake Tahoe property owners who have claimed for more than 15 years they were the victims of unfair property tax assessments.

The county commission approved the deal Tuesday over the objections of the Washoe County School District. School officials said the district’s budget will take a significant hit because of the way the settlement agreement is structured.

The dispute involved tax valuations in Incline Village and Crystal Bay over a three-year period ending in 2006. Some residents were taxed differently than neighbors with essentially the same residential lots.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)