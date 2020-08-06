Tips to prevent fires in your home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - No one wants to see a building go up in flames. Whether you live in an apartment, condo, or know someone who does, staying safe at home is always a top priority.

“What you do directly impacts your neighbor - literally right next door, and above you,” said Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue’s Adam Mayberry.

Melissa Parsons works for Standard Management - a property management company with complexes throughout Nevada. Keeping fires from happening is a team effort, she said.

“Be diligent on the property,” Parson said. “Keep your eye out for any smoke, and make sure you report it immediately.”

There are a number of different ways fires can start. Mayberry has seen them all. Leaving open flames unattended - like candles and stove tops - is a bad idea. There are other risks, too.

“Smoking is one of the leading causes of structure fires. People smoke then leave cigarettes that haven’t burnt out yet on the floor. That can start fires.”

As we move closer and closer to the colder months, many tenants will start to heat their units. That can also be a problem.

“Make sure portable heating devices have a three foot radius around any combustible material,” Mayberry said.

Should a fire start, Mayberry has some tips to keep in mind: become familiar with escape routes, and know how to use nearby fire extinguishers.

“Make sure all those escape points, windows included, can open and that you’re in a position to escape,” he said.

A fire can not only ruin your belongings, but depending on who is responsible it can also lead to legal battles down the road. Having good renters or homeowners insurance helps to some extent, according to Parsons.

“(Insurance) is a cheap way to protect yourself against any accidents that may happen. It’s just a good way to make sure you’re protected and your things are protected.”

If you see a fire in your building, call 9-1-1.

