Thursday AM Weather

Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:40 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jeff Thompson
Temperatures will not be as hot over the next few days. A few T-storms will bubble up the afternoons, south of I-80 on Friday and area-wide for the weekend into early next week. -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 6:35 AM PDT
Thunderstorms return to the forecast this afternoon and will stick around each day through early next week.

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 5:57 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Temperatures will not be as hot over the next several days, as a weak trough of low pressure drops along the West Coast. A few afternoon T-storms are possible each day, with an increasing chance for western Nevada by the weekend. -Jeff

Forecast

Tuesday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 6:36 AM PDT
Thunderstorms will return by the middle of the week with hot and hazy conditions expected this afternoon.

Forecast

Tuesday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:55 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
A weak trough of low pressure will develop over the West Coast through this work week. This feature will cool temperatures somewhat, but will also return a chance of T-storms to the forecast Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will also climb again next weekend into the following week. -Jeff

Forecast

Monday AM Weather

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:23 AM PDT
Smoke and haze from nearby fires will impact air quality this morning. Dry conditions are expected through tomorrow with a chance for thunderstorms for the middle and end of the week.

Forecast

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 5:50 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
8 day forecast starting Aug 2

Forecast

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 5:58 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Hot, dry weather will continue through the weekend and into next week. We will see breezy conditions and increased fire danger each afternoon and evening, with a bit more wind on Monday. Temperatures will cool a few degrees next week. There is a slight chance of a few T-storms late next week, although this change is far from certain at this time. Stay cool out there! -Jeff

Forecast

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 6:24 AM PDT
Sunny, hot and dry weather will continue through the weekend.

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
The heat will continue through the weekend, with valley highs warming to or topping 100. Tahoe temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Expect a daily afternoon breeze, increasing Monday, as a weak system passes by to the north. This feature will drop temperatures a bit next week, and possible bring a few T-storms back into the picture after Wednesday. Stay cool out there! -Jeff