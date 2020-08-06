Teachers protest school reopening plan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Teachers gathered Thursday afternoon at the Washoe County School District administration building to protest the reopening of schools as proposed by the school district.

The Washoe County District Health Department recommended school opening be delayed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The school district sent out a statement saying they welcome community members to express their views.

“Effective communication is at the heart of everything we do as a district, and we respect and celebrate the right of all Americans to gather peacefully,” the school district said in a statement. “We continue to work on plans for safely reopening our schools, and encourage our employees, students, and families to explore the options available to them as we prepare for teaching and learning to resume for our 64,000 students.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.