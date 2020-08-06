Sisolak, Nevada Senate resolutions call racism a public health crisis

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday signed a proclamation formally calling racism a public health crisis.

The Nevada State Senate on Wednesday passed a similar resolution and it went on to the Nevada Assembly.

“Institutional and systemic racism has gone on far too long in this country and in this state,” Sisolak said in a statement. “Based on research, we are taking a proactive approach in joining fellow leaders around the country to declare racism as a public health crisis.

“I am grateful to be joined by the Nevada Legislature in recognizing that racism manifests in measurable ways, including in public health. I look forward to working with Nevada leaders and the Office of Minority Health and Equity on this critical issue,” Sisolak said.

The governor’s office said with this proclamation, Nevada joins other state and local governments that have passed or are considering similar declarations to raise awareness and have the goal of instigating long-term change across all sectors of government, including education, housing, and criminal justice.

