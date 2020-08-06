RPD responds to car vs. bicycle crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police have responded to a vehicle versus bicycle crash on Vassar Street and Terminal Way.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on August 6, 2020. The car was going eastbound on Vassar when it hit the bicyclist going westbound on Vassar.

The bicyclist was in the crosswalk when hit and suffered minor injuries. Police say the driver of the car claimed the sun was in his eyes.

Northbound Terminal was closed for some time, but has since reopened.

